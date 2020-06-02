Together We Vaccinate
Project Unity is committed to the health, safety and well-being of our communities. Like many other organizations helping on the vaccine effort, we want us all to return to a sense of normalcy. So join us in educating and encouraging your family and friends to get vaccinated! We are pleased to offer the following community vaccine events.
Plan And Prepare For Your Vaccine
- Registration is requested, but walk-ups with no appointments are welcome
- 2nd doses are available to anyone who has received a first dose. Must bring vaccine card
- Bring a valid ID and copy of your registration or show registration on your phone
- Vaccine sites are either drive-thru (stay in your car) or walk-thru (get out of your car)
- Wear short sleeve shirts or plan to remove jackets; there are no private changing facilities onsite
- Courtesy rides by Uber are available to anyone needing transportation, however, you must register at the link provided on this site
- Masks and social distancing are required
- Wait times are less than an hour
- Public restrooms are not available
Upcoming Vaccine Events
Friday, July 9 | 9 AM – 12 PM
2nd Dose – Pfizer Vaccine (Ages 12 and up)
Single Dose Johnson & Johnson are available
Cliff Temple Baptist Church
125 Sunset Ave, Dallas, TX 75208
Saturday, July 10 | 10AM – 2 PM
1st Dose – Pfizer Vaccine (Ages 12 and up)
Single Dose Johnson & Johnson are available
Williams Chicken
2660 Robert B Cullum Blvd, Dallas, TX 75210
Saturday, July 24| 11 AM – 3PM
1st Dose – Pfizer Vaccine (Ages 12 and up)
Single Dose Johnson & Johnson are available
Williams Chicken
2909 E. Illinois Ave, Dallas, TX 75216
Saturday, July 31 | 10 AM – 2 PM
Community Vaccine Event!
Music, Food, Giveaways and More!
1st Dose – Pfizer Vaccine (Ages 12 and up)
Single Dose Johnson & Johnson are available
Frazier Court Townhomes Community Center
4846 Elsie Faye Heggins St., Dallas 75210
Saturday, August 7 | 10AM – 2 PM
1st Dose – Pfizer Vaccine (Ages 12 and up)
Williams Chicken
4875 Sunnyvale Street, Dallas, TX 75216
Saturday, August 14 | 10AM – 2 PM
1st Dose – Pfizer Vaccine (Ages 12 and up)
For Oak Cliff
907 E. Ledbetter Drive Dallas, TX 75216
7th Annual Back to School Festival
Need a Ride?
As part of Uber’s commitment to the community,
the company is providing rides to vaccine events in which Project Unity operates or serves as a partner.
Don’t let transportation be a barrier to getting your vaccine.
If you need a ride, click here to register to receive a promo code.
Participants are responsible for scheduling their ride with Uber.
Scheduled rides must be for vaccine appointments only.
Terms and Conditions
Quantities are limited. While supplies last. Must apply the promo code in the Wallet section of the Uber app prior to requesting the ride within the City of Dallas to redeem the discount. Discount valid for up to $25 off the maximum of two (2) UberX or XL trips within the City of Dallas. Cannot be combined with other offers. One time use promo code application only. Non-transferable. Offer expires at 11:55 p.m ET on September 30, 2021. Discount does not apply to tips. Offer and terms subject to change.
Questions regarding the vaccination event can be emailed to togetherwetest@projectunity.net