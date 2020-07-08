Together We Test
Free community COVID-19 testing provided by Project Unity, Catalyst Health Network and Clinical Pathology Labs in partnership with Friendship West Church, St. Luke United Methodist Church, Disciple Central Community Church (DC3), Hamilton Park United Methodist Church and Cochran Chapel United Methodist Church.
- Testing sites are walk-up sites.
- Participants must remain in cars until called for line up.
- Participants must wear masks & practice social distancing onsite.
- Please bring valid Texas Driver’s License, Texas ID, medical insurance card or military ID to complete the required testing forms. Only one form of ID is needed.
- Individuals may be tested whether they present symptoms or are asymptomatic.
Testing recommended for children 13 years and older.
Testing sites reserve the right to close early due to demand, supply level and inclement weather.
Wait times could be up to 2 hours. Please plan accordingly.
